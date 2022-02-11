Redtone proposes to transfer listing to Main Market

PETALING JAYA: Redtone Digital Bhd has proposed to transfer its listing from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities after meeting the profit track record requirements for the transfer.

The group said it has grown in terms of its financial performance since its listing on the ACE Market in 2004

“The board believes that the proposed transfer will enhance the group’s prestige, credibility and reputation, and accord the group with greater recognition from various stakeholders ranging from its customers, suppliers, business partners, financial institutions as well as investors.

“The nature of the group’s business involves demonstrating its financial strength and credibility in order to secure certain projects. Accordingly, completion of the proposed transfer is expected to provide the group with a competitive edge when bidding for contracts,” Redtone told Bursa Malaysia today.

The transfer is subject to approvals of the Securities Commission, Bursa Malaysia Securities and Redtone’s shareholders.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances and subject to all relevant approvals being obtained, the exercise is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

The applications to the relevant authorities for the proposed transfer will be submitted within a period of three months.