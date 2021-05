PETALING JAYA: REDtone Digital Bhd’s net profit for its third quarter ended March 31, 2021 jumped almost six times to RM6.14 million from RM1.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year mainly due to higher gross profit contributed by the managed telecommunication network services (MTNS) segment in addition to the absence of the amortisation of 2300 MHz spectrum band a year ago.

For the quarter under review, the group reported RM44.16 million in revenue, which was 17.58% higher than the RM37.56 million reported in the previous year corresponding quarter mainly due to higher revenue contributed by the MTNS segment, which includes building, maintaining and operating large scale Wifi hotspots, radio access network infrastructure and fibre optic infrastructure.

For the nine-month period, its net profit was RM18.93 million, 28% higher than RM14.8 million a year ago, while revenue fell 13.07% from RM138.59 million to RM120.48 million mainly due to lower revenue contributed by the MTNS segment.

With the impact of the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, the group is of the view that the operating performance of the group for the remaining quarter of the financial year ending June 30, 2021 will be challenging and competitive.

The group expects contributions from its MTNS segment to remain significant while data services for enterprise market would continue to be the main focus in extracting growth from recurring businesses.