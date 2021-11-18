Redtone Q1 net profit up 41.9%

PETALING JAYA: Redtone Digital Bhd’s net profit for the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 increased 41.9% to RM8.04 million from RM5.66 million from the corresponding quarter last year due to higher gross profit contributed by the managed telecommunication network services (MTNS) segment.

Its revenue rose 6.41% to RM38.52 billion from RM36.2 billion in the same quarter last year due to higher revenue contributed by the MTNS segment.

“The year 2020 to 2021 have been uncertain for many businesses as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to raise concern and uncertainty, impacting the Malaysian economy. Thus, the business and operating performance of the group for the remaining quarters of the financial year ending June 30, 2022 will remain challenging and competitive.

“The group will continue to adopt measures to improve operational efficiencies and profitability in its core businesses. The board expects the contributions from its MTNS segment to remain significant while data services for the enterprise market would continue to be the main focus in extracting growth from recurring businesses,“ Redtone said in a filing to the bourse.