PETALING JAYA: Redtone Digital Bhd posted a net profit of RM7.11 million for its fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared with a net loss of RM8.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year mainly contributed by the Managed Telecommunication Network Services (MTNS) segment.

In addition, the results of previous year corresponding quarter included an impairment loss on the 2300 MHz spectrum band amounting to RM21.59 million.

Revenue for the quarter increased 44.01% to RM56.62 million from RM39.32 million reported previously.

For the financial year ended June 30, Redtone’s net profit more than tripled to RM26.04 million from RM6.61 million reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue for the period dropped 0.46% to RM177.1 million from RM177.91 million reported previously.

The group declared an interim dividend of 1.8 sen per share in respect of the financial year ended June 30 and payable on Nov 18. The entitlement date has been fixed on Nov 1.

With the impact of the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, the group is of the view that the operating performance for the next financial year ending June 30, 2022 will be challenging and competitive.

“The group will continue to focus on measures to improve operational efficiencies and profitability in its core businesses. We expects the contributions from the MTNS segment to remain significant while data services for enterprise market would continue to be the main focus in extracting growth from recurring businesses,“ it said in a filing to the bourse.