PETALING JAYA: REDtone International Bhd posted a net profit of RM5.68 million for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, on the back of RM44.13 million in revenue.

For the six-month period, it recorded a net profit of RM13.75 million, with a revenue of RM101.03 million.

Looking ahead, the group said its operating performance for the remaining period of FY20 ending June 30 2020 will remain competitive.

“The government’s impending plan to change the spectrum allocation policy may affect the business performance of the group going forward. The board is closely monitoring the development and assessing the potential financial impact,” it said.

In the meantime, REDtone said it will continue to focus on measures to improve operational efficiencies and profitability in its core businesses.

It also expects the contributions from its managed telecommunication network services segment will remain significant while data services for enterprise market would continue to be the main focus in extracting growth from recurring businesses.