PETALING JAYA: REDtone Inter-ational Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Jan 31 2019 jumped eight fold to RM5.37 million from RM663,000 a year ago as the managed telecommunication network services segment posted higher revenue.

For the quarter under review, the group reported a revenue of RM45.41 million, which was 66.32% higher than the RM27.3 million reported in the previous year corresponding quarter.

For the nine-month period, REDtone’s net profit more than tripled to RM10.56 million from RM3.06 million a year ago on the back of a 21.83% rise in revenue to RM105.54 million from RM86.63 million.

REDtone is of the view that the operating performance of the group for the remaining quarter of the financial year ending April 30 will remain challenging and competitive. It will continue to focus on measures to improve operational efficiencies and to improve profitability in its core businesses.