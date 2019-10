PETALING JAYA: REDtone Mex Sdn Bhd has won a RM130 million contract to provide nationwide medical imaging, filmless radiology information system infrastructure and network connectivity to 20 of the largest hospitals in Sri Lanka, including the National Hospital in Colombo.

The company will set up a teleradiology command centre in a secured data centre with a telecommunications operator, enabling radiologists to remotely store, retrieve, view and analyse images.

REDtone Mex said artificial intelligence (AI), a core component of the system, will facilitate analysis of critical diseases, while improving patient diagnosis and treatment.

REDtone Mex CEO Yee Kar Fong said the command centre and use of AI will drive efficiency and productivity gains by pooling together radiologists and medical specialists from various fields to promptly diagnose, improve treatment plans and prescribe treatments to patients speedily, especially in the rural areas.

“In addition, the Sri Lankan government can derive significant cost savings with the implementation of this system as the current practice of buying radiology films, printing, distribution and storage is inefficient and expensive.”

The healthcare industry in Sri Lanka currently faces various challenges, including medical care delivery turnaround time, rapid changes and adoption of expensive diagnostic technology, large digital storage needs, shortage of radiologists and rising costs.