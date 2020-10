PETALING JAYA: Fintech players that utilise gamification in finance cited outdated banking legacy technology, regulations and scaling to be the biggest hurdles to progress in their sector.

According to Thought Machine’s chief design officer, Mark Warrick, who is responsible for Nestlings – an app which gamifies savings by integrating game-like user interface and saving rules to encourage deposits – found outdated technology to be frustrating and holding the sector back.

“With legacy bank technology, I can’t easily do micropayments on some banking technology, while others have difficulties implementing saving rules,” he said at SC x SC’s panel session, ‘Beyond Reality: VR, AR and Gamification in Finance’ today.

Another bone of contention for Warrick is the regulation in the financial sector which prevents it from progress.

Aside from that, the chief design officer acknowledged that scaling innovations and technologies is also another hurdle faced in the sector. “Inventing, talking about them, showing demos is hard but what is really hard is scaling,” he said.

The frustration over regulatory and outdated technology is shared by Flourish Savings’ CEO and founder, Pedro Moura, who said the startup is exploring some features around group financial behaviour, aiming for users to commit to as a group, not only at the level of visibility but also accountability to their respective family, friends and peers among others.

“You don’t do finances isolated in the offline world but with people and friends, sharing goals and aspirations together but regulation often holds us back in terms of what can be done today,” he said.

Flourish is an app which rewards users for good saving habits.

Moura elaborated that the startup has been very creative in its execution, working with legacy tech limitations to execute exciting front on features, but is stifled when it comes to group endeavours in finance beyond simple things such as sharing money and saving together.

“We have the technology to be really specific of a person’s wants and needs as well as the ability to adapt to that. However, regulation does not always allow us to do that,” he said.

In terms of localising its services, the CEO stated that it works on two levels for Flourish Savings, the language level and the culture, which involves different types of prizes, rewards and incentives that would suit a particular demographic or culture.

Beyond localisation, he highlighted that it boils down to understanding the “piping” of its partner institutions and what it does. From there it is a matter of working with a marketing team to change the language of the product.

At the end of the day, Moura said, the behavioural science behind it is still the same, people are motivated to be rewarded and they recognise that a chance to win is more intriguing than a guarantee to win.

“It’s a matter of adjusting to the last-mile delivery of either language, norms, type of prizes,” he pointed out.

For Warrick, the localisation of Nestling involves the adjustment of the event triggers to its app’s saving rules.

For different geographical reasons, he said, the in-game Nestling creature could be triggered by different criteria for the UK, the US or Singapore. “That is the beauty of that design which is made separately for the different geography. We were talking to a bank in Asia and how nestlings are triggered is completely different from what they are in the UK.”