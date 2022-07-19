Rehda elects NK Tong as president

PETALING JAYA: The Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda) Malaysia has appointed Datuk NK Tong of Bukit Kiara Properties Sdn Bhd as president for the 2022-2024 term, following the completion of Datuk Soam Heng Choon’s two terms as the head of Rehda.

Taking over Tong’s previous post as deputy president is Datuk Ho Hon Sang of Mah Sing Properties Sdn Bhd, who was the vice-president of Rehda and chairman of Rehda Selangor.

“At Rehda Malaysia, we will continue to encourage and engage our members to fulfil our nation-building role of housing the rakyat in quality, affordable homes,” Tong said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Rehda vice-presidents comprises Chan Kin Meng, Datuk Edward Chong Sin Kiat and Datuk Azmir Merican Azmi Merican.

Rehda elected the new national council members for the 2022-2024 term into office last Saturday, following the association’s Annual Delegates Conference on the same day.

Rehda has over 1,600 members consisting of developers responsible for over 80% of the nation’s property developments.