PETALING JAYA: Property developers are more optimistic on the outlook of the property industry in the second half (2H) of 2019 on the back of improved consumer sentiment, according to Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association Malaysia (Rehda).

For 1H 2019, the economic and business as well as property industry outlook remained neutral, president Datuk Soam Heng Choon (pix) said at a media briefing here today.

“Developers feel that there are more people walking in to their property gallery, thus they expect to have better chance to increase their sales compared with six months ago,” he added.

Based on Rehda’s Property Industry Survey 2H 2018, 41% respondents planned to launch 8,991 units in 1H 2019, comprising 3,637 strata units and 5,210 landed units.

However, 78% respondents with future launches in 1H 2019 are anticipating their sales performance to be 50% and below within that period.

A total of 121 Rehda members in Peninsular Malaysia participated in the survey.