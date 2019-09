PETALING JAYA: The Real Estate and Housing Developers Association Malaysia (Rehda) said a total of RM14.65 billion sales has been reported from the 19,784 units sold under the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) as of Sept 13, 2019.

Rehda members contributed to 95% of the total unit sold.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Rehda president Datuk Ir Soam Heng Choon (pix) said the sales achievement has well surpassed the RM3 billion target.

Of the properties sold, the RM500,000 to RM700,000 range saw the highest sales with over 7,704 units.

High-rise properties comprising service apartments, condominiums and apartments were the most popular property types with 11,143 units sold.

On another note, Soam said Rehda members indicated that they will adopt a neutral outlook for the second half of the year for the property market.

However, the respondents turn positive on the first half of 2020.