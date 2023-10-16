Relocation of Puspakom Langkawi operations at temporary inspection site at Kompleks Kilim

SHAH ALAM: Effective from October 22, 2023, Puspakom Langkawi will be relocated to a temporary inspection site at Kompleks Kilim, located

at Jalan Air Hangat, Kampung Belanga Pechah, Langkawi, Kedah.

The operating hours will be from Sundays to Thursdays, from 8am to 5:30pm.

Puspakom will deploy its Mobile Truck Unit to conduct all types of inspection at the temporary site. For the convenience of customers and to ensure smooth operations, customers are advised to schedule inspection appointments in advance through www.mypuspakom.com.my. Walk-ins will not be allowed.

Meanwhile, the current Puspakom Langkawi which is located at Lot 308, Kg. Padang Lalang Mukim Kuah, Langkawi, will permanently close on October 19, 2023.

The new inspection centre will be located in Bandar Kuah, Langkawi and is expected to commence its operations in early 2024.