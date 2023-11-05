Reneuco enters into MoA on green energy venture in Perak

PETALING JAYA: Reneuco Bhd (formerly known as KPower Bhd), through wholly owned subsidiary Reneuco RE Sdn Bhd, has entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Perak’s (PKNPk) wholly owned indirect subsidiary Pengurusan Murni Sdn Bhd (PMSB) and Aero Line Facilities & Engineering Services Sdn Bhd (ALFES) to collaborate and venture into green energy business in Perak.

Under the scope of the MoA, RenRE and/or ALFES will undertake the supply of smart solar LED lighting to PMSB with the main objective to further green energy technology usage in Perak as well as other states in general.

To date, the state-wide installation of the smart solar LED street lighting began in February 2023 with Perak Techno-Trade Centre Complex being the pioneer for the initiative.

Reneuco executive chairman Datuk Mustakim Mat Nun commented, “Moving forward, we hope to participate in more initiatives such as this as we are in good stead to assist the government agencies to further their green energy agenda be it through project management consultancy or supply of green energy technology and products.”

To further promote the usage of green energy technology throughout the state, the parties also intend to explore other synergistic collaborations in the green energy business and technologies. At the same time, they will also undertake joint research projects from time to time that will advance the ‘Perak Bumi Lestari’ agenda.