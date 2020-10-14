Reservoir Link clinches PTTEP deal

PETALING JAYA: Reservoir Link Energy Bhd’s 60%-owned Reservoir Link Solutions Sdn Bhd has been awarded a project from PTTEP HK Offshore Limited, PTTEP Sabah Oil Limited and PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited for the provision of downhole mechanical heating equipment and services for production operation.

The duration of the contract is for two years effective from Aug 28, 2020 and will expire on Aug 27, 2022.

The contract is on a “call-out” basis whereby work orders will be issued at the discretion of PTTEP based on the schedule of rates as set forth in the contract.

Reservoir Link executive director Thien Chiet Chai said: “We are delighted to be announcing this contract not so long after our listing in July (2020) despite the challenging landscape of the economy and the oil and gas industry. We expect this contract to contribute positively to Reservoir Link’s earnings. Moving forward, we remain optimistic in delivering value to our shareholders as we continue to secure more projects and strive for more growth.”