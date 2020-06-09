Reservoir Link Energy signs underwriting agreement with Kenanga Investment Bank

PETALING JAYA: Reservoir Link Energy Bhd today signed an underwriting agreement with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd, the principal adviser, sponsor, sole underwriter and placement agent in conjunction with its initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Securities).

Reservoir Link’s IPO involves the public issue of 57.13 million new ordinary shares and an offer for sale of 31 million existing shares. The company has received approval from the authorities to list its entire enlarged issued share capital of 285 million shares on Bursa’s ACE Market.

Kenanga is the underwriter of 18.25 million public issue shares that will be made available for application by the Malaysian public, eligible directors, employees and business associates of Reservoir Link and its subsidiaries.

Reservoir Link is primarily involved in the provision of oil and gas (O&G) well services which include well perforation, leak repair, testing, wash and cement, wireline and O&G production enhancement services.

Reservoir Link CEO and managing director Datuk Wan Hassan Mohd Jamil said this event marks a major milestone for the company.

“The current global challenges does not discourage us from being one step closer to be a listed company. Our industry is currently affected by both the Covid-19 pandemic and low oil price environment. However, our management has been through challenging times before, and we have always managed to sail through these rough conditions,“ he said in a statement.

Going forward, Reservoir Link intends to further grow the business and strengthen the group’s financial position by leveraging on the experience of its management team and accumulated track record as a diverse O&G well services provider.