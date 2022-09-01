Reservoir Link in MoU to provide 200MW of energy storage solutions

PETALING JAYA: Reservoir Link Energy Bhd’s 51% owned subsidiary RL ADS Power Sdn Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an iron flow long duration energy storage provider from the US to provide energy storage solutions.

Under this MoU, both parties will work together to design, build and deploy at least 200MW of energy storage solutions in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. The partner will be supplying energy storage products whereas Reservoir Link will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the projects.

The MoU will be effective from Aug 15, 2022 until either party terminates it or both parties enter into a definitive agreement.

Reservoir Link executive director Thien Chiet Chai said it has managed to take the first step into the green technology space through the introduction of energy storage solutions.

“We believe the immense potential of this technology will undoubtedly complement our existing business offerings in renewable energy, making it an even more viable option. Given the sheer overwhelming response and demand for this technology, we aim to work closely with the partner to extend the reach of this technology to other countries in the Southeast Asia region.”

Energy storage solution is an environmentally sustainable and low-cost battery solution to store the energy generated from renewables which can be utilised for commercial and industrial applications.