PETALING JAYA: Reservoir Link Energy Bhd’s 51% owned subsidiary, Founder Energy Sdn Bhd (FESB), has received a RM8.42 million purchase order from Solar Bina Engineering Sdn Bhd.

The group will undertake installation, testing and communication of photovoltaic modules, inverter, DC cables and associated works for development of a 100MWac large-scale solar photovoltaic project in Marang, Terengganu. The contract, which begins today, is expected to be completed over six months.

With this contract, Reservoir Link’s solar renewable energy order book will increase to RM32.77 million driven by the upward trajectory of solar demand and government initiative of large scale solar projects and Net Energy Metering 3.0.

Prior to this, the group on Aug 11, 2021, announced the approved acquisition of a 51% equity interest in FESB.