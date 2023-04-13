Reservoir Link to build, own, operate and maintain new wasterwater treatment plant

KUALA LUMPUR: Reservoir Link Energy Bhd, an energy related services provider, announced that its 85% owned subsidiary PT EnviroTech Akva Indonesia (PT EnviroTech), has entered into an agreement with PT Unilever Oleochemical Indonesia (PTUOI) for the right to undertake construction, commissioning and operations of a new wastewater treatment plant in PTUOI’s premises located in Sei Mangkei, North Sumatra, Indonesia. The tenure for the agreement will be for 10 years starting from the date of commercial operations.

Under the scope of the agreement, Reservoir Link will deploy a “build, own, operate and maintain” model. Upon the construction and commissioning of the new wastewater treatment plant, the Group will be appointed to receive, treat and discharge all wastewater that is conveyed to PTUOI’s facility, as well as operating and maintaining of the entire system. The new wastewater treatment plant will be integrated with the current existing plant for the receipt and treatment of effluent inputs and discharge of effluent outputs.

Reservoir Link Executive Director Thien Chiet Chai said, “This marks a new milestone for Reservoir Link as we enter into a new foray diversifying our offerings into wastewater treatment along with expanding our regional footprint into Indonesia. We see immense potential coming from this segment as it will allow the Group to generate stable recurring income over the course of the 10-year tenure which in turn will allow us to have better visibility over our future earnings. Looking ahead towards the future, we plan to continue looking into various business opportunities to continuously grow Reservoir Link and bring forth immense value to our valued stakeholders.”