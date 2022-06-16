Resorts World Cruises celebrates Genting Dream’s inaugural cruise from Singapore

SINGAPORE: Resorts World Cruises celebrated a double milestone with its maiden voyage as a new cruise line and the Genting Dream’s inaugural cruise from her homeport in Singapore, welcoming guests on board for the very first time.

This marks the start of Resorts World Cruises’ global premiere as a new Asian luxury and dynamic lifestyle cruise brand, introducing its flagship - the first ship of a planned fleet that are “Resorts Cruising At Sea”.

Executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay said that it was a historical milestone for Resorts World Cruises and the city of Singapore, as it celebrates its first sailing, officially launching the brand to the world. It is excited and honoured to have a new home-grown brand headquartered in Singapore with deep Asian heritage to represent the cruising industry in the international arena.

“With a combination of over 50 years of affiliated experience in hospitality and cruising, we are committed to elevating the cruising experience with offerings that are relatable, personalised, convenient and value for money,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, its president Michael Goh (pix) expressed his sincere gratitude towards Singapore Tourism Board and the relevant authorities, travel partners and valuable customers for their support in its sailing and launch a success. It looks forward to creating more unique and memorable experiences for its guests with each cruise voyage from ship to shore.

“With the start of our first sailing and the official launch of Resorts World Cruises, we look forward to being a key driving force in making Singapore and Asean one of the largest year-round cruise regions and also as a premiere cruise hub, boosting the growth of the cruise tourism industry and the Fly-Cruise segment to Singapore,” he added.

As early as July 1, Resorts World Cruises will be the first cruise line to sail from Singapore to Indonesia, offering the two-night Bintan and Batam Islands weekend getaway cruise. Subsequently, the Genting Dream will also sail from Singapore to Malaysia with the two-night and three-night cruises to Kuala Lumpur and Malacca (via Port Dickson), as well as Penang. Beginning October, it will add a series of new itineraries with more destinations to Malaysia (Langkawi), Indonesia (North Bali, Surabaya) and Thailand (Phuket, Krabi).

The Genting Dream offers a variety of onboard accommodations, which include interior staterooms, oceanview, balcony suites and the world-class luxury accommodation, “the palace” which is a luxury ship-within-a ship private enclave with its own 24-hour European-style butler service, exclusive restaurant, sundeck, gym, spa and other facilities and amenities.

It is the world’s first OIC/SMIIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation/ Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries) standard halal-friendly cruise ship, which offers halal and authentic Jain vegetarian certified cuisines in dedicated venues.

It will feature a wide spread of authentic Asian and international offerings across the 35 food and beverage facilities, comprising of inclusive and speciality restaurants, a bar city and more. Also, a fusion of dining menus with new Korean, Japanese and Spanish cuisines and entertainment at different venues on the ship.

Guests can enjoy international performances and watch blockbuster movies at its zodiac theatre with an 1,000 seat capacity, themed recreational activities and workshops, water park at sea with a pool and six waterslides, rope courses and ziplines, a rock-climbing wall, bowling alleys, Zouk beach club, duty-free shopping or spas.