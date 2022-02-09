Retail & wholesale trade up 1.4% in Q4, 2.1% higher for 2021

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s wholesale & retail trade rebounded 1.4% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021 which translates to a 2.1% increase in the volume index for the full year, according to the latest figures by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

The country’s chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin pointed out the increase for the year was attributed to the motor vehicles sub-sector which rose 3.7%, followed by retail trade with 2%.

However, the figures indicated wholesale trade inched down marginally at 0.03% in the same period.

For quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) comparison, he said the volume index jumped 16.3%, supported by motor vehicles which surged 136.9%.

“Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 which was before the Covid-19 pandemic, index volume of this sector expanded to record 2.1%,” said Uzir.

Looking at the performance across sub-sectors, the volume index of motor vehicles which expanded 3.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) was mainly contributed by sales of motor vehicle and sales, maintenance & repair of motorcycles which posted positive growths of 8.9% and 1.7%, respectively.

He noted maintenance & repair of motor vehicles and sales of motor vehicle parts & accessories decreased -2.3%, and -1.5%, respectively.

“For the quarterly performance, the volume index of motor vehicles surged 136.9% as compared to the preceding quarter, spearheaded by sales, maintenance & repair of motorcycles with 258.2%.”

On the other hand, DoSM revealed retail trade’s volume 2% gain was attributed to retail sale not in stores, stalls or market with 23.9%.

This was followed by retail sale of food, beverages & tobacco 6.5%, retail sale in non-specialised stores 6.2%, retail sale via stalls & market 5.9%, retail sale of automotive fuels 4.6%, retail sale of cultural & recreation goods 0.3%, and retail sale of information & communication equipment 0.1%.

Meanwhile, it reported the volume index of retail trade climbed 10.8% compared to the previous quarter.

Volume index of wholesale trade sub-sector edged down marginally 0.03% in Q4’21 from Q4’20 and the contraction was attributed to wholesale on a fee or contract basis which eased 7.5%.

This was followed by other specialised wholesale which contracted 4%.

On the other hand, Uzir noted other groups in this sub-sector posted positive growth.

“For q-o-q comparison, volume index of wholesale trade went up 6.%. As for seasonally adjusted volume index, wholesale & retail trade soared 15.3% as against the third quarter of 2021.”

He observed all sub-sectors recorded positive growth namely motor vehicles 137.1%, retail trade 8.5% and wholesale trade 6%.

Uzir said the volume index of wholesale & retail ended 2021 with 124.1 points, which went up 2.1% supported by wholesale trade and retail trade which grew 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively.

“As for pre-pandemic comparison, this sector remained below 2019 figure with -4.2%, pulled down by the motor vehicles sub-sector which slipped -10.2%.”