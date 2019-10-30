Rethink how you deliver returns, Khazanah tells GLCs

KUALA LUMPUR: Government-linked companies (GLCs) should reconsider how to fix their returns on equity (ROE) as they have declined over the last several years, said Khazanah Nasional Bhd executive director and KRIS head Datuk Hisham Hamdan.

“If you look at the numbers from 2004, we launched the GLCT (GLC Transformation) and then at the same time we had the commodities supercycle. So when we launched the GLCT, the ROE (among the GLCs and GLICs) was roughly about 10% overall.

“In 2007, ROEs peaked around 17% before collapsing in 2008-09. Quantitative easing happened then, which brought about the debt supercycle and ROE of the G20 went to roughly 15%. From 2013-18, ROE is now below 10%, and we are among the lowest in the region,” he explained.

Hisham was speaking at a panel session titled “The Way Forward: The Role of GLC’s in Reversing the Return on Equity Decline in Corporate Malaysia”, at the PNB Corporate Summit 2019 today.

In May 2004, the government announced the GLCT initiative in a bid to transform the G20 into high-performing entities and push them to greater heights. The G20 is the term used to refer to the top 20 GLCs in the country.

Then, the Putrajaya Committee for GLC High Performance chaired by the Prime Minister was established in January 2005 to drive the delivery of the GLCT programme over the course of 10 years until 2015.

Hisham pointed out the profits among the G20 peaked in 2013 and have since stagnated at RM25 billion, with earnings per share in the negative region and balance sheets getting worse, with debt-to-equity ratios going up to about 56% from 33% after the completion of the GLCT.

At the same session, Employees Provident Fund CEO Tunku Alizakri Raja Muhammad Alias said he felt GLCs and GLICs have lost their way in terms of delivering benefits to shareholders.

“When the government talks about GLCs and the focus is purely on returns from a dividend perspective, I’m wondering if the GLCs have actually lost their way. When you talk about ROE, don’t forget that equity has two definitions.

“One in terms of the shareholdings that you have in the company, and the other is also in terms of fairness and transparency and I think we have forgotten about that, and we haven’t put anything to actually track that,” he said.

He also said that EPF being defined as a GLIC could have raised the misconception that the government might influence it in terms of investment decisions. “The government has no influence in terms of the way we do our business.”