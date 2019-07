PETALING JAYA: Rev Asia Bhd said its memorandum of understanding (MoU) MoU with Catcha Group Pte Ltd to acquire a majority interest in a foreign-owned group of company has lapsed.

“During the course of performing the due diligence exercise, the company and Catcha could not come to a mutual understanding on the final terms of the definitive agreement. Subsequently, both parties had mutually agreed not to extend the MoU and hence the MoU is considered lapsed on June 27, 2019,” Rev Asia said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The proposed acquisition was part of Rev Asia’s regularisation plan to maintain its listing status after having affected by Guidance Note 2 (GN2) in accordance to Bursa Malaysia regulations.

The GN2 was triggered in August 2017 after Bursa Malaysia found that Rev Asia was considered as a cash company pursuant to Rule 8.03 and GN2 of listing requirements, which requires the group to acquire new core business that would be substantially comprehensive and increase shareholders’ value.