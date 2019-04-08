Revised NAP to be unveiled in Q2: Miti

CYBERJAYA: The government is expected to unveil its revised National Automotive Policy (NAP) in the second quarter of this year, which will include measures to enhance the competitiveness of the industry through future technological trends.

International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming (pix) said the new NAP would include the Next Generation Vehicles, Mobility-as-a-Service and Industry 4.0, as well as artificial intelligence.

“The review will focus on new mobility pathways and trends in driving patterns, and it will also be adjusted with improvements in public transport as well as explore vendor development within the ecosystem,” he said at the Urban Development and E-Mobility Workshop organised by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute today.

The programme was sponsored by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, in cooperation with Malaysia-German Chamber of Commerce.

Also present was Germany’s ambassador to Malaysia, Nikolaus Graf Lambsdorff.

Ong said there are about 30 million registered vehicles in Malaysia, and the number is expected to double by 2030.

He said Malaysia aimed to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles by improving the fuel economy level in Malaysia by 2025, in line with the Asean Fuel Economy Roadmap of 5.3 litres per 100km.

The reduction in emissions was in line with the development of the e-mobility ecosystem in Malaysia.