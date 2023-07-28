RHB appoints Mohd Farid as RHB asset management MD

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Banking Group (RHB) has appointed Mohd Farid Kamarudin as the managing director of RHB Asset Management Sdn Bhd (RHBAM), effective Aug 1, 2023.

In a statement today, RHB said that Mohd Farid was the chief executive officer of RHB Islamic International Asset Management Bhd.

“Mohd Farid began his career as an investment analyst at Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) in 1996.

“After his PNB stint, he took on various roles at different asset management companies, covering research and management of Sukuk Fixed Income and equity funds or mandates, regulatory reporting and product development,” it said.

The bank said that Mohd Farid holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in the United Kingdom and was awarded the Certificate of Legal Practice by the Legal Profession Qualifying Board Malaysia in 1996.

“He obtained a graduate diploma in applied finance and Investment from the PNB Investment Institute, a joint venture between PNB and the Securities Institute of Australia, in 2002.

“He also holds a capital markets services representative’s license for the regulated activity of fund management,” it added.-Bernama