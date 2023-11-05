RHB Bank growth momentum and fundamentals remain strong

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Bank Bhd displayed resilience and delivered a commendable performance in the financial year ended Dec 31, 2022 (FY22) with a record net profit of RM2.71 billion, a 3.4% increase from the previous year, RHB Banking Group chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said today.

At the banking group’s 57th AGM, which was conducted virtually, shareholders approved all nine ordinary resolutions tabled, including the re-election of Tan Sri Ong Leong Huat, Ong Ai Lin, Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif and Donald Joshua Jaganathan as members of its board of directors.

Ahmad Badri said, “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to extend my utmost appreciation to all our shareholders for their continued trust, loyalty and confidence in the group. FY2022 was a year of recovery for most economies and the group had stayed on course in delivering value to our shareholders, customers, employees and all other stakeholders, demonstrating resilience and delivering a commendable performance.”

He added, “Our growth momentum and fundamentals remain strong as reflected by credit rating upgrades, where RHB was upgraded to AA1 by RAM Ratings, as well as achieving a Baseline Credit Assessment upgrade to baa1 by Moody’s Investor Services. In addition, the successful launch of our Together We Progress 24 (TWP24) strategy has reinforced our focus on achieving quality growth and driving service excellence across all our delivery channels, supported by our robust digital propositions.”

Ahmad Badri said he was pleased to share that RHB Banking Group has declared a second interim dividend of 25 sen per share, consisting of cash payout of 20 sen per share and an electable portion under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan of 5 sen per share.

“Together with our first interim dividend of 15 sen per share, total dividend for FY2022 amounts to 40 sen per share or 62.5% payout ratio, translating into a dividend yield of 6.9%,” he added.

Ahmad Badri said RHB continuously put in place various initiatives towards creating even greater customer experience and this positively impacted its Net Promoter Score, achieving third highest in Malaysian banking industry with a score of +12.

“We have also intensified our efforts in accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices amongst our customers, employees and other key stakeholders,” he added.

As at December 2022, he said, RHB achieved more than RM12 billion in sustainable financial services, which exceeded their 2022 target by more than 40%.

Moving ahead, Ahmad Badri said the group will stay the course in executing its TWP24 strategy and put further emphasis on realising the benefits, focusing on achieving quality growth, driving service excellence and improving efficiency across their business and operations.