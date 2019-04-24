RHB Bank looking to disburse RM31b SME loans by 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Bank Bhd, which approved RM7.2 billion SME loans last year, aims to grant RM31 billion in new and additional loans for SMEs by 2021.

Speaking to reporters at its AGM today, group managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli (pix) said the RM31 billion SME loans will benefit some 18,000 SMEs over the next three years.

“Our aim is to provide SMEs with services that are beyond the granting of credit facilities, but also to provide them with a holistic ecosystem that is able to offer targeted and innovative products and value added services that will allow them to focus on growing their businesses,“ he said.

He said the bank is ranked fourth in the SME segment with a market share of 9.06% as at January. Its market share stood at 7% about three to four years ago.

Meanwhile, RHB has three initial public offerings (IPOs) in the pipeline this year, including poultry player Leong Hup International Bhd.

Khairussaleh revealed that it has two IPOs planned in the second half of the year, sized at about RM750 million each. The IPOs are within the consumer product and trading services segments.

Leong Hup will be launching its prospectus tomorrow. Bloomberg reported that the IPO’s maximum price has been set at RM1.10 per share.