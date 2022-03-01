RHB Bank pencils in lower ROE target for 2022

PETALING JAYA: Although RHB Bank Bhd sees the pickup in economic activity, which started late last year, continuing in 2022, group officer-in-charge/principal officer Mohd Rashid Mohamad (pix) noted it has pencilled in a return on equity (ROE) target of 8.5% for this year compared with a 1.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) improvement in ROE to 10.3% achieved in 2021.

“Our ROE target for FY2022 is lower because we have included the potential prosperity tax, Cukai Makmur,” he told the media during a virtual briefing on the bank’s financial year 2021 (FY’21) results yesterday.

Without the one-off prosperity tax, Rashid calculated that its ROE would come in at 10% for FY’22.

Despite the pickup in economic activity, RHB has also projected loan growth for this year to be lower at the 4-5% range compared with the 6.7% achieved last year while gross impaired loans will be below 1.7%. He elaborated that loans for the small and medium enterprise, retail and commercial segments are expected to grow in line with the economic projections.

“From the perspective of large corporates, we believe they’ll go into the securities or capital market and raise funds there, as there is ample liquidity and attractive pricing.

“In fact, we’ve seen a lot more activities in the last couple of months and the pipeline is also showing a very positive trend in corporate fundraisings through the capital market,” said the principal officer.

The bank expects net interest margin (NIM) in 2022 to moderate to 2.11% after strengthening by 8 basis points (bps) to 2.14% in 2021.

Its CFO, Nik Rizal Kamil Nik Ibrahim Kamil, explained that the moderation is primarily driven by the repricing of fixed deposits that was completed in first-half 2021.

“Secondly, current account savings account (Casa) has been quite competitive, which could potentially drive the NIM slightly further as we do expect Casa will potentially taper off a little bit as the economy opens up due to pent-up spending.

“All this will contribute to a slightly lower or moderating NIM compared to the previous year,” he said.

For FY21, RHB disclosed that its net fund-based income rose to RM5.87 billion despite a 24% y-o-y decline in funding cost attributed to Casa growth of 4.5%. Customer deposits went up 7.5% y-o-y to RM218.7 billion, on the back of fixed and money market time deposits growth of 9% and Casa of 4.5%, respectively.

Rashid believes market liquidity will remain and it will focus on growing its Casa moving forward.

This year, the bank aims to maintain a Casa composition of 30% of the total deposits achieved in 2021.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 the bank posted a net profit of RM631.17 million, a 43.9% improvement over RM438.63 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, mainly due to higher net fund-based income, lower allowances for credit losses and lower net modification loss, partly offset by lower non-fund based income and higher operating expenses.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM2.89 billion, a 6.1% decline from RM3.08 billion previously.

For FY21, it reported a net profit of RM2.62 billion, a 28.8% improvement over RM2.03 billion registered in the preceding financial year. Revenue for the year stood at RM11.75 billion, a 6% drop from RM12.5 billion previously.

RHB’s board has proposed a final dividend of 25 sen per share consisting of a cash payout of 15 sen per share and an electable portion under the dividend reinvestment plan of 10 sen per share. Together with the previous interim dividend of 15 sen per share, the total dividend for FY21 amounts to 40 sen per share, which translates into a 62.9% payout ratio and dividend yield of 7.4%, the highest ever for the group.