RHB Bank’s Q4 profit up 22.9%, declares 13 sen final dividend

PETALING JAYA: RHB Bank Bhd’s net profit soared 22.9% to RM565.43 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 against RM460.08 million in the previous corresponding period, thanks to higher net fund based income and lower allowances for credit losses on loans and other assets.

Its revenue also increased 7.7% to RM3.31 billion from RM3.07 billion.

The bank has declared a final dividend of 13 sen per share for the quarter under review.

For the whole of 2018, RHB Bank posted record net profit of RM2.31 billion, up 18.2% from RM1.95 billion on the back of a 6.9% expansion in revenue to RM12.69 billion from RM11.87 billion.

RHB Bank told Bursa Malaysia that it was mainly contributed by an 8.5% increase in net fund based income to RM4.94 billion, with a higher net interest margin of 2.24% from 2.18% in 2017, supported by growth in loans and continued prudence in the management of funding cost.

Non-fund based income grew 1.8% to RM1.86 billion, driven largely by higher net foreign exchange gain and trading and investment income.

The group’s gross loans and financing grew 5.5% to RM168.9 billion while gross impaired loans ratio improved to 2.06% from 2.23% a year ago with gross impaired loans at RM3.48 billion as at end-December 2018. Loan loss coverage was at 103%.

Allowances for credit losses on loans was 22.8% lower at RM322.4 million, primarily due to certain recoveries recorded in the current period, coupled with substantial impairment provided for oil and gas related companies in the corresponding period.

Allowances for credit losses on other financial assets were also significantly lower by RM241.8 million mainly due to improved ratings of investment portfolio and the absence of impairment provided on an oil and gas related bond in Singapore last year.

The bank’s common equity tier-1 and total capital ratio after the FY18 final dividend are among the highest in the industry, at 15.49% and 18.78% respectively. 

RHB Bank expects the banking sector to record a loans growth of 5% to 5.5% this year, supported both by the consumer and business segments.

At the noon break, the stock was unchanged at RM5.59 with 248,900 shares changing hands.