RHB Banking Group pledges RM1m in humanitarian aid for flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Banking Group has pledged RM1 million to help flood-affected families as part of its ongoing RHB Touch Hearts Programme.

In a statement today, the group said it has taken an active approach in aiding affected communities by providing them with essential items such as dried food, clean drinking water and basic necessities, as well as cash contributions.

“Our teams across the country have also been mobilised to assist in delivering humanitarian aid as well as in cleaning up the houses of families who are in need of help.

“We hope this small effort of ours will be able to help affected communities to rebuild their lives to a certain extent,” said group managing director and group chief executive officer Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli.

So far, the RHB team has reached out to 400 affected families in Hulu Langat and Puchong, Selangor.

“We have been assisting individuals and small and medium enterprise customers via the Flood Relief Assistance Programme in the form of moratoriums on financing facilities and loans, waiver of late payment charges and interest, as well as waiver of card replacement fees,” the bank said.

Those who wish for more information may visit RHB’s corporate website at www.rhbgroup.com. - Bernama