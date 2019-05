KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Investment Bank Bhd has topped the issued value league table of the Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd-rated (MARC) debt and sukuk programmes/issuances, with CIMB Investment Bank Bhd coming in second and AmInvestment Bank Bhd in third place.

The issue count league table of MARC-rated debt and sukuk programmes/issuances was also headed by RHB Investment Bank Bhd. AmInvestment Bank Bhd was the runner-up, followed by Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd.

Noteworthy deals rated by MARC in 2018 included the RM415 million green bonds for Segi Astana, representing the first ringgit-rated bonds issued under the Asean Green Bonds Standards, and the RM245 million green sukuk for Sinar Kamiri, the first green SRI Sukuk Wakalah for a listed company in Malaysia.

To deepen its role in increasing the awareness towards creating sustainable impact, MARC introduced the Impact Bond Assessments (IBA) in July 2018. The IBA methodology assesses green, social and sustainability bonds, including sukuk, which are issued under Malaysia’s Sustainable and Responsible Investment Sukuk Framework.

Published annually, MARC’s Lead Managers’ League Tables provide a measure of domestic corporate and project bond and sukuk issuance for the year. The league tables rank the lead managers by volume and number of lead-arranged MARC-rated issuances in any given year.