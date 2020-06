PETALING JAYA: RHB Asset Management Sdn Bhd (RHBAM) has launched the RHBAM MyInvest which allows Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members to invest into the unit trust under the list of EPF-Member Investment Scheme online via the EPF i-Invest investment facility.

In addition, it also offers RHB’s Islamic International Asset Management Bhd’s (RHBIIAM) unit trust fund on the platform.

The inclusion into EPF i-Invest will provide its customers who are EPF members easy access to the various investment options provided by RHBAM and RHBIIAM.

RHB Group Asset Management managing director Eliza Ong (pix) pointed out that the volatile market conditions provide ongoing investment opportunities to its customers as well as EPF members.

“As digital platforms continue to disrupt and dominate the market and we see more and more investors turning to online platforms to conduct their financial transactions and fulfill their investment needs, the launch of RHBAM MyInvest provides us with opportunity to serve our investors better,” she said in a statement.

Ong said that the inclusion also allows EPF members to transact and monitor their consolidated investment portfolio holdings and respective fund performances.

Subsequently, the access to real-time information through digital means also facilitates the making of better and more informed investment decisions.

She stated that the group continues to seek opportunities to empower and create better value for its investors, especially in the area of digitalisation.

“Moving forward, we are developing new thematic funds in sectors such as e-commerce, cyber security and online education. It is a fitting time to review our offerings in this rapidly evolving market to take advantage of potential investment upside while mitigating potential risks for our clients.”

RHB highlighted that the launch of RHBAM Myinvest is in-line with its digital transformation plan and forms part of the group’s five-year FIT22 strategy.