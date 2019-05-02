RHB Research sees potential in small-cap stocks

KUALA LUMPUR: Small-cap stocks are expected to see better growth compared with large-cap stocks, which have not been doing well due to limited upside, according to RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd head of regional equity research Alexander Chia Hock Lon (pix).

Speaking to the media at the launch of RHB’s Top Malaysia Small-Cap Companies 20 Jewels Book today, he said despite the slower growth pace in the regional economy, small-cap companies offer good prospect and attractive proposition supported by Malaysia’s strong economic fundamentals.

The book features companies from nine different industry segments, with the biggest representation from the technology and industrial sectors. The trailing median price-to-earnings ratio and return on equity for the featured companies are 12.8 times and 14.4%, respectively.

Some 80% of the companies listed have a market capitalisation of less than RM1 billion each.

Among the small-cap stocks highlighted are AWC Bhd, Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd, Bioalpha Holdings Bhd, Guan Chong Bhd, Revenue Group Bhd and Frontken Corp Bhd.

Speaking of large-cap stocks, Chia expressed caution due to “very little growth” ahead.

“There is downside risk for earnings in the coming quarter, so we could end up the year with negative growth (for large-cap stocks) in 2019,” he said.

He expects the local bourse will continue to be challenging despite foreign selling has eased, hence the investors are seen taking trading-oriented approach with a shorter investment horizon.

“There no such things as long-term now as things are very fluid. If they are able to get 10%-15% returns in a short period of time, there’s always a lot of profit-taking.”

Chia does not foresee a market plunge at the moment and investors are recommended to buy on weakness, part of which, he said, is due to the change of government.

‘

While some issues could not be rectified conclusively within a short period of time since the new government took the power, he said the revival of mega projects is an indicator that the government is making sure that Malaysia’s growth momentum continues.

RHB Research foresees the priority for growth will be the impetus for Bank Negara Malaysia to initiate an Overnight Policy Rate cut of 25 basis point this year.