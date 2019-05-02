RHB Research sees potential in small-cap stocks

KUALA LUMPUR: Small-cap stocks are expected to see better growth compared with large-cap stocks, which have not been doing well due to limited upside, according to RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd head of regional equity research Alexander Chia Hock Lon.

Speaking to the media at the launch of RHB’s Top Malaysia Small-Cap Companies 20 Jewels Book today, he said despite the slower growth pace in the regional economy, small-cap companies offer good prospect and attractive proposition supported by Malaysia’s strong economic fundamentals.

The book features companies from nine different industry segments, with the biggest representation from the technology and industrial sectors.