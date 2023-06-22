RHBIIAM, Janus Henderson launch RHB i-Sustainable Future Technology Fund

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Islamic International Asset Management Berhad (RHBIIAM), the Islamic fund management arm of RHB Banking Group, has launched Malaysia’s first Shariah-compliant sustainable technology fund, the RHB i-Sustainable Future Technology Fund (the Fund).

The Fund provides investors access to Shariah-compliant technology companies with sustainable and responsible focus that play an important role in the global economy. The Fund emphasises on investments that contribute to positive environmental and social change and enable investors to capitalise on the rapidly expanding markets for innovative solutions that address current global trends, such as climate change, resource constraints, population growth, poverty and inequality and ageing population within the Shariah-compliant framework.

RHBIIAM has collaborated with Janus Henderson Investors (Janus Henderson) as the Investment Adviser to provide investors access to Shariah-compliant technology companies that champions and adopts sustainable practices through the Fund.

“The RHB i-Sustainable Future Technology Fund reinforces our commitment to drive positive change in the investment landscape. By tapping into Janus Henderson Investors’ deep industry expertise and global network, we can further expand our Sustainable & Responsible Investments (SRI) product offerings to create an impact in investment for future generations. This latest addition to our suite of successful SRI fund offerings aims to achieve RM100 million Asset Under management (“AUM”) within twelve months from its launch,“ said RHBIIAM CEO Mohd Farid Kamarudin,.

“RHBIIAM, in consultation with Janus Henderson Investors, will utilise the bottom-up investment approach with a thematic sustainable technology overlay to identify persistent, under-appreciated growth opportunities and profitable companies that provide solutions to the global challenges. This approach serves to provide investors with positive environmental and social benefits, in addition to being Shariah-compliant, from the development of a sustainable global economy while providing potentially attractive long-term returns,” explained Mohd Farid.

Andrew Hendry, CEO, Singapore and Head of Distribution Asia of Janus Henderson Investors, said, “We are delighted to partner with RHB Islamic International Asset Management to extend our sustainable investment capabilities and thematic offering to investors in Malaysia. We believe technology is the science of solving problems, and responsible innovation and disruption can be a force for good. This strategy helps investors to capture innovative investment opportunities resulting from the fast-growing development of sustainable technologies.”

“Our sustainable and technology offerings go back almost three decades and has a combined AUM of USD4.5 billion as at 31 March 2023. Through this development, investors in Malaysia can leverage the deep knowledge and extensive experience of our investment professionals in order to meet their goals,” added Hendry.

The RHB Asset Management Sdn. Bhd. (RHBAM), together with RHBIIAM, established the RHB Sustainability Framework in 2019, which outlines and embeds sustainable practices into its business and operations in line with the RHB Banking Group’s aspiration under the Sustainability Strategy and Roadmap of mobilising RM20 billion in Sustainable Financial Services by 2026.