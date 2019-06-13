Ringgit closes easier against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit retreated to end easier against the US dollar today, after recent gains, on lack of buying interest due to declining oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note fell to 4.1650/1680 against its US counterpart from 4.1550/1600 yesterday.

He said the ringgit had run its course after few days of gains and could be in for a pullback.

“Buying interest declined as investors anticipate the resumption of a trade war between the US and China,“ he said.

At the close, the ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0477/0504 from 3.0446/0492 from Wednesday’s close and was lower at 3.8401/8440 from 3.8376/8426 against the yen.

The local currency was higher vis-a-vis the pound at 5.2766/2825 from 5.2922/2003 and appreciated against the euro to 4.7006/7061 from 4.7064/7137. — Bernama