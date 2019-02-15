Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today on weaker demand as cautious sentiment clouded the market ahead of the outcome of trade talks between China and the United States.

At close, the ringgit fell to 4.0870/0900 against the greenback from 4.0740/0780 yesterday.

A dealer said the decline in the ringgit was in line with the weaker performance of most Asian currencies, as traders turned cautious, given the mixed signals coming from both the US and China over the trade talks scheduled to end today.

Meanwhile, the ringgit also traded lower against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0082/0116 from 2.9980/0014 on Thursday and weakened against the yen to 3.7013/7050 from 3.6703/6742.

It declined against the euro to 4.6110/6152 from 4.5881/5947 and depreciated against the British pound to 5.2354/2409 from 5.2282/2353. — Bernama