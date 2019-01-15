Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit bucked the regional trend to close lower against the US dollar today on lack of demand for the local note.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1030/1080 against the greenback from 4.0970/0020 recorded yesterday.

A dealer said that this was due to profit-taking on the ringgit following its recent rally when it touched a four-month high of 4.0940/0980 last Friday.

However, he said that the ringgit would continue to strengthen as the nine-week foreign net selling on Bursa Malaysia had ended and the global benchmark Brent crude oil price was expected to reach US$60.48 per barrel this week.

At press time, Brent crude traded at US$59.44 per barrel.

“Besides the return of foreign funds and stable oil price, the statistics on labour participation also showed that the country is in a stable path in creating jobs,“ he said to Bernama.

The Statistics Department today released the November labour data which showed that on a year-on-year basis, the labour force participation rate increased 0.5 percentage point from 67.9% previously while the unemployment rate remained at 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mixed against other major currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0312/0360 from 3.0238/0286 recorded yesterday, and strengthened versus the euro to 4.6910/6975 from 4.6960/6034.

The local unit appreciated vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7788/7844 from 3.7879/7936 previously and contracted against the British pound to 5.2777/2874 from 5.2577/2653. — Bernama