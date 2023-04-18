Ringgit continues slide against US dollar in early session

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit continued to slide against the US dollar in the early session today as the local currency remained in an overbought position ahead of an expected rise in US interest rates in May, said an analyst.

At 9.18 am, the local note was pegged at 4.4350/4380 versus the greenback from Monday’s closing rate of 4.4200/4250.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the ringgit would likely stay weak today, possibly around RM4.42 to RM4.43 versus the greenback as technical indicators indicated the ringgit was at an overbought condition.

“The current resistant level is located at RM4.4236 and the US dollar/ringgit might linger within such a level,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Afzanizam said US Treasury yields were higher with the interest rate-sensitive two-year yield rising more than nine basis points to 4.19 per cent on anticipation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume tightening interest rates in May when it next meets.

“Similarly, the US dollar gauge, the US Dollar Index (DXY), went up by 0.54 per cent to 102.103 points. Such trends resonate with talk from several Fed officials who continue to suggest that a restrictive monetary stance is here to stay,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It eased slightly against the Japanese yen to 3.2974/3001 from 3.2968/3008 at the close on Monday, advanced to 4.8448/8481 from 4.8532/8587 vis-a-vis the euro, and dropped against the British pound to 5.4861/4898 from 5.4808/4870 yesterday.

At the same time, the local note was traded mostly lower against Asean currencies, with the exception of the Philippines’ peso which stood flat at 7.91/7.92 from Monday’s 7.91/7.93. It fell against the Indonesian rupiah fell to 299.7/300.1 from 298.7/299.2, was slightly lower against the Thai baht at 12.8607/8750 from 12.8604/8813, and declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.3233/3258 from 3.3196/3238 yesterday. - Bernama