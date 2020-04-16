Ringgit continues to fall for fourth straight day

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit continued its downward trajectory for the fourth consecutive day as bleak US economic data drove US dollar demand.

At 6pm, the ringgit eased to 4.3700/3780 against the US dollar from 4.3350/3400 at the close on Wednesday.

AxiCorp global chief market strategist Stephen Innes said a 180-degree pivot in risk sentiment had triggered a steep decline in global equity markets, hence sending investors back under the umbrella of the greenback.

“The horrific drop-off in US economic activity through March-April is breathtaking and a softer oil prices continue to shake the trees, triggering higher cross-asset volatility,” he said.

According to US Commerce Department data released Wednesday, retail sales slumped to a record 8.7% in March due to Covid-19’s economic impact, the biggest month-on-month tumble since the data was first tracked in 1992.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve reported the US industrial production fell 5.4% during the same month, its worst performance since 1946.

China’s first-quarter gross domestic product to be released tomorrow is also in focus.

Besides the US dollar, the ringgit also traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It declined vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar to 3.0604/0673 from 3.0487/0529 and weakened against the yen to 4.0549/0635 from 4.0371/0425 on Wednesday.

The local note was also lower against the British pound at 5.4503/4620 compared with 5.4270/4350 yesterday and decreased against the euro to 4.7489/7593 from 4.7390/7462. - Bernama