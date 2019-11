PETALING JAYA: The ringgit, which has been on the rise recently, could hit levels of 4.05-4.10 against the US dollar by the end of the year, AmBank Research said in a note, compared with its previous estimate of 4.19–4.21.

The local currency has risen 1.24% in the past week. As at 5pm today, it was trading 0.17% higher at 4.1295 against the greenback.

The improvement will be partly driven by the dollar weakening and the strengthening yuan which could trade between the 6.93–6.95 levels.

“With only a 40% chance of the OPR to be reduced in Q1 2020 and still factoring in two to three rate cuts by the Fed in 2020, the interest rate differentials should act positively for the ringgit.”

“Further, if trade negotiations between the US and the rest of the world improve, that will improve global investors’ sentiment. With the US Presidential election on Nov 3, 2020 and China’s National People’s Congress in 2023, President Xi would not want to see China weaken. Hence, we can expect some ‘sweetening’ with respect to trade deals,” the research house said.

That said, risks still remain in the form of the US-China trade deal.

“Risk sentiment will depend on whether the US removes the September levies; the US plays hard ball and expresses an unwillingness to shift on levies and if potential incoming macro data comes in below expectations.“

“However, should adverse noise emerge especially on trade news between the US and China, it could see the ringgit easing back to the 4.15–4.19 levels as we foresee the yuan to hover between 7.03 and 7.06.”

In the more immediate term, AmBank Research foresees the ringgit settling between 4.05-4.10 by the end of November, driven partly by positive trade news.

The ringgit trades closely as a proxy for the Chinese yuan and it has strengthened to below 7.00 against the USD on the trade deal optimism, the note said.

“Bank Negara Malaysia has maintained the 3% OPR in a mostly unchanged statement, but in contrast to September’s meeting, BNM is more positive on the growth outlook. Private sector spending will remain as the engine for growth.

“These two factors will be seen as supportive to the ringgit. If the positive risk tone continues, we can expect the ringgit to remain positive,” it added.