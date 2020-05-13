Ringgit declines 4.9% against dollar in Q1

PETALING JAYA: In the first quarter of 2020, the ringgit depreciated by 4.9% against the US dollar, following large non-resident portfolio outflows amounting to RM26.2 billion (US$6.3 billion) as global risk aversion intensified.

In a statement, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said this development was in line with regional countries amid uncertainties surrounding the duration and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, and its economic impact.

“While various measures have been implemented by governments and central banks globally to support the economy, investor sentiments remained affected by the weakening and uncertain outlook to global growth,” it said.

As a result of the ongoing risk aversion in global financial markets and demand for safe haven assets, Malaysia continued to experience non-resident portfolio outflows and the ringgit has depreciated by 5.8% against the US dollar as at 12 May.

“As this environment of uncertainty will persist in the near-term, capital flows and exchange rate volatility is expected going forward,” the central bank added.