KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended easier against the US dollar today following the rejection of Brexit deal by British lawmakers.

At 6pm, the local currency stood at 4.0865/0905 against the greenback compared with Tuesday’s close of 4.0820/0860.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said external developments after British MPs rejected the second proposed deal by Prime Minister Theresa May had a bearish impact on the foreign exchange market.

“And today, the no-deal Brexit will be put into a vote. If that is also being rejected, a vote to delay the Brexit date would be put forward.

“So this week it is going to be Brexit week and it remains uncertain on how the market would react,“ he told Bernama.

Additionally, declining consumer confidence in Australia in March and the wider-than-expected 2.9% contraction in Japan’s Core Machine Orders January also contributed significantly to the weaknesses in the currency market.

“Its a risk-off mode currently. Foreign funds too were the net sellers yesterday. So that could be the reason why ringgit is shifting to the weaker side,‘’ he added.

Overall, the ringgit traded mostly lower against other major currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0134/0168 from 3.0094/0128 and the Japanese yen to 3.6706/6752 from 3.6646/6692 and the euro to 4.6153/6219 from 4.6016/6066.

However, the ringgit strengthened against the British pound to 5.3668/3729 from 5.3899/3972, previously. — Bernama