Ringgit ends firmer against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed firmer against the US dollar today due to weaker buying support for the greenback, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note went up to 4.1200/1225 against the US dollar from last Friday’s close of 4.1275/1285.

The market was closed yesterday in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The dealer said traders are monitoring the United States’ (US) inflation report this week for a clearer gauge on the greenback’s movement, following the mixed economic data from the US and mixed signals on the probability of a US interest rate hike.

Meanwhile, the local note was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.1108/1132 from last Friday’s close of 3.1076/1086 and slipped vis-a-vis the euro to 5.0149/0179 from 5.0013/0025 previously.

The domestic unit depreciated against the yen to 3.7608/7635 from 3.7482/7494 but rose against the British pound to 5.8236/8272 from 5.8313/8327 previously. — Bernama