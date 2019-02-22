Ringgit ends flat against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended flat against the US dollar today on lack of fresh leads amidst the ongoing trade talks between the US and China.

At 6pm, the ringgit was unchanged at Thursday’s close of 4.0760/0810 against the greenback.

A dealer said global focus was still on the high-level discussions between the two economic giants in Washington, as market players worldwide still adopted a wait-and-see approach for further investment directions.

“However, the ringgit was supported by the firmer crude oil prices, which saw benchmark Brent crude price breached the level of US$67 per barrel to US$67.33 per barrel as at 6.19pm today,“ he said.

At the close, the ringgit, however, was traded mostly higher against other major currencies, except the euro.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0119/0165 from 3.0121/0163 on Thursday, improved against the British pound to 5.3065/3135 from 5.3249/3335 and went up versus the Japanese yen to 3.6770/6825 from 3.6817/6869.

Vis-a-vis the euro, the local unit depreciated to 4.6214/6287 from 4.6153/6230 yesterday. — Bernama