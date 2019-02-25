Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today on improved risk appetite, following the United States President Donald Trump’s decision to extend the tariff deadline for Chinese goods beyond this week, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 4.0650/0700 against the greenback versus Friday’s close of 4.0760/0810.

On Sunday, Trump said he would delay the tariff deadline and meet his Chinese counterpart to conclude a trade deal, if progress continues.

The ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies, except the British pound.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0113/0155 from 3.0119/0165 on Friday, improved against the euro to 4.6130/6203 from 4.6214/6287 and appreciated versus the Japanese yen to 3.6721/6769 from 3.6770/6825.

Vis-a-vis the British pound, the local unit depreciated to 5.3170/3240 from 5.3065/3135 previously. — Bernama