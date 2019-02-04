Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed slightly higher today backed by higher oil prices, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the ringgit was pegged at 4.0900/0970 against the greenback from Thursday’s close of 4.0930/0980.

A dealer said the rise in oil prices pushed the ringgit further, backed by strong local economic fundamentals.

As of 6pm, benchmark Brent crude was recorded at US$63.42 per barrel compared to US$62.76 per barrel earlier this morning.

In conjunction with the Chinese Lunar festival, the market will be closed for two days and will resume trading on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019.

Meanwhile, the local note traded higher against other major currencies.

It strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0227/0290 from 3.0409/0450 on Thursday and increased versus the Japanese yen to 3.7216/7290 against 3.7699/7749.

The local unit advanced vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.3424/3531 from 5.3688/3758 and appreciated against the euro to 4.6814/6902 from 4.7000/0070. — Bernama