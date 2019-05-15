Ringgit ends lower against greenback

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today ahead of the first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data set for release tomorrow, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was lower at 4.1730/1760 against the greenback compared with 4.1690/1720 at Tuesday’s close.

A dealer said traders took a wait-and-see stance as the country’s first quarter economic performance is expected to slow down in the first quarter.

However, he said the positive development of the US-China trade talks could be a positive factor to support the ringgit.

“Currencies of export-reliant Asian nations that are susceptible to the trade dispute were marginally stronger against the greenback,“ he said.

The ringgit was mixed against a basket of major currencies.

The local note traded easier against the Singapore dollar at 3.0471/0497 from Tuesday’s 3.0466/0499 and depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8162/8193 from 3.8018/8048.

The local currency strengthened vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.3836/3891 from 5.3955/4011 and increased against the euro to 4.6729/6784 from 4.6843/6885 yesterday. — Bernama