Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today as investors retreated to the greenback amid renewed worries over the US-China trade deal which would hamper demand for emerging market currencies, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.1560/1590 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1540/1570.

The dealer said Asian currencies also retreated as there were uncertainty over the progress of the US-China trade negotiation, shifting investors towards safe-haven currencies for now.

Meanwhile, the local note traded mostly lower against other major currencies.

The ringgit was weaker against the Singapore dollar at 3.0534/0567 from 3.0531/0557 on Monday, depreciated against the yen to 3.8202/8240 from 3.8103/8141 and fell against the euro to 4.5990/5040 from 4.5943/5993.

However, the local note went up vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.3829/3884 from 5.3844/3891. - Bernama