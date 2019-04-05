Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit failed to sustain earlier gains brought by the higher-than-expected trade surplus for February 2019, to end lower today on a stronger dollar.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.0870/0900 against the greenback from 4.0810/0840 at Thursday’s close.

A dealer said investors preferred to keep to the sidelines rather than making commitments ahead of the weekend after the dollar got a boost from optimism for a US-China trade deal.

Overall, the ringgit traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the British pound to 5.3458/3509 from yesterday’s 5.3686/3741 and against the Japanese yen to 3.6583/6613 from 3.6624/6661.

It, however, depreciated against the euro to 4.5889/5927 from 4.5809/5859 and declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0182/0207 from 3.0145/0174 previously. — Bernama