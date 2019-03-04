Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed easier as demand for the dollar increased on optimistic US-China trade deal news, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit fell to 4.0740/0770 against the greenback compared with Friday’s close of 4.0720/0770.

OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said the Wall Street Journal reported the US and China are close to a final trade deal.

“The currency markets have also responded to the lower US dollar at the opening,“ said Halley.

Another dealer said the stronger oil price cushioned the receding demand for the local note.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was 0.63% higher at US$65.70 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose 0.48% to US$56.28 per barrel.

The ringgit, however, traded mixed against other major currencies.

It eased against the Japanese yen to 3.6417/6454 from 3.6383/6438 on Friday but appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0071/0104 from 3.0105/0146.

The local unit improved against the euro to 4.6203/6254 from 4.6258/6319 but declined versus the British pound to 5.3944/4000 from 5.3921/3000 previously. — Bernama